SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the Iowa primaries draw near, a Siouxland man recently announced his candidacy for County Supervisor.

According to a release, Jeremy Dumkrieger announced on Sunday that he will seek election to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in District 2.

“I am running to put the screws to the new prison project and its ever-changing construction plans, our county’s unfair ‘Plan 2’ system that allows voters living in the other county districts to elect your Supervisor, and to ensure our compensation boards remain independent and free of corrupt rule from either party,” said Dumkrieger.

“Jeremy has always been a hard worker, who I believe will put all of his energy into making Woodbury County a better place for all of the citizens,” said Retired Police Officer and Former Woodbury County Supervisor Marty Pottebaum, “I know I can count on Jeremy, and I know you can too. I am endorsing Jeremy Dumkrieger in his run for a seat on The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.”

Dumkrieger said he is working to ensure families in Woodbury County will have quality services that will keep them safe and secure.

“Every issue the Board of Supervisors deals with affects kids and families,” said Dumkrieger. “Poverty and trauma in Woodbury County is our real crisis, and we need to create an environment where kids can grow and learn with an end goal of creating productive citizens who want to stay and raise families of their own.”

Dumkrieger has served as the Woodbury Democratic Party Chair since 2016.

The Iowa primary election will be held on June 7.