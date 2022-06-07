SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland has five races being contested by local Republicans for state legislative seats.

At this time, all five will be the de facto winners of their respective races unless someone contests with an outstanding write-in campaign.

The winner for Iowa State Senate District 3 is Lynn Evans. District 5’s winner is Dave Rowley.

The winner of Iowa State Representative District 4 is Skyler Wheeler. District 5’s winner is Zachary Dieken and District 13’s winner is Ken Carlson.