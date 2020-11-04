Siouxland hits the polls on Election Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Election Day is upon us, and Siouxlanders are hitting the polls.

The North Middle School has a place for some to go and vote. One voter said the election is especially important for her and hopes her voice makes a difference.

“It’s little nervous, I feel like this election’s a little different from the last one. The country’s really divided into two. I feel like it was important. My opinion, because if I didn’t vote, I couldn’t critique the new candidate because I didn’t do anything to participate in so I just made sure cue to do my civic duty and vote today,” said Denise Salcido.

The Woodbury Courthouse also brought in voters for the election. Woodbury County broke a record for early voting, with 26,000 votes compared to the previous record of 21,500. Iowans also broke records for most voting registrations compared to the 653,000 who registered in 2016.

Hull, Iowa was another spot for Iowans to go vote. A poll worker here said that there have been around 700 people that have already cast a vote, and they’re expecting even more people throughout the evening as people get off work.

“We had a slow start after our computers wouldn’t let us in for the first 15, 25 minutes, but that passed and we were very busy for a long time so we have had a good turnout so far,” said poll worker Roger Vis.

Randy Feenstra’s campaign manager is optimistic at the response from voters.

“Our team has been making phone calls all day, Senator Feenstra has been hitting the phones making sure that we turn out every last vote and we’re really excited and optimistic about the response we have been getting,” said campaign manager Matt Leophold

Some Siouxlanders said they are first-time voters that are practicing their right to vote in this election and are hoping to let their voice be heard, as well as families bribing in their young children just to show them the process of an election and how it works.

For your election results across Siouxland and the nation, click here.



