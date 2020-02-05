Siouxland feels the impact of Presidential campaigns leaving Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With caucuses activities in Iowa complete, candidate campaigns are packing up and moving on.

The candidates will also be re-directing their finances.

In Sioux City, candidates have been renting retail spaces for campaign offices for up to $20,000.

But now, that economic impact is over.

“I would say the biggest thing will be hit to landlords. A vacancy that may not have been filled for six months but that lease was able to fill that void for a short amount of time,” said Nic Madsen, NAI United.

However, Siouxlanders might be relieved to finally get a break from political advertisements, at least until we’re closer to the general elections in November.