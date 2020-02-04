Siouxland Democrats have difficult time making their minds during caucus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Undecided voters are the difference makers in Iowa and even when some made their decision, it didn’t hold up after arriving at a caucus site.

Because under party guidelines, each candidate is required to get at least 15% support in order to advance during caucus voting.

When a voter’s choice fails to meet that threshold, they are allowed to realign once with another candidate.

But just once, leaving caucus-goers like Brandon Sanchez, who initially supported Andrew Yang, with a hard decision.

“People very aggressively came over from all of the other campaigns to give their pitch on why I should switch to their prospective candidates. So, I listened to what they had to say and I think I went with the best choice of the people that were viable. It’s good to see that people care,” said Sanchez, first-time caucusgoer.

“I ended with up Pete Buttigieg. I started with Elizabeth Warren. I knew at the back of my head that if she wasn’t viable that Amy Klobuchar was my second choice. But Amy Klobuchar wasn’t viable either, so I ended up with Pete Buttigieg, who I also like. I loved all of our candidates. I’m perfectly happy to vote blue, no matter how,” said Abbie Gaffey, Pete Buttigieg supporter.

This year, the Iowa Democratic Party is providing raw vote totals from each precinct showing how many people supported each candidate on the first and final alignments.