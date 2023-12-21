SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst announced his campaign for re-election for Sioux County Sheriff in 2024.

On the Sioux County Sheriff’s website, Voorst released a statement Thursday announcing that he will seek election to the position of Sheriff that the Board of Supervisors entrusted to him in 2022.

In his statement, Sheriff Voorst revisited the pledges and vows he made to the Sioux County community.

“I pledged that public safety in the county would always be my highest priority,” he said. “I vowed to ensure that our deputies receive the best training and equipment available… I also pledged that our department would always be transparent, so that public trust could be enhanced and fostered wherever possible.”

He also recalled goals and accomplishments made during his time as the Sheriff.

“I believe we have met these goals and as your sheriff, pledge to maintain them,” Voorst said. “We have two more deputies in the department today than the day I was sworn in as sheriff. A mental health unit was created which is staffed by deputies with enhanced mental health training. We replaced a retiring drug canine with a new one, added an additional school resource officer and a crisis/therapy canine handled by that officer in our schools.”

Sheriff Voorst admitted the work is not finished yet and said he wants to remain committed to continuing deputy training, public transparency, and employee wellness and wants to continue innovation in the department.

“I am deeply honored in the trust the people of Sioux County have placed in me,” the end of the statement reads. “I vow to continue to live up to that trust if I am “re-elected” as our Sioux County Sheriff. If you support my mission, I would appreciate your support by giving me your vote in 2024.”

