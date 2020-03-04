Sioux County residents vote to pass MOC-Floyd Valley $37 million bond measure

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland school district of MOC-Floyd Valley will be getting a new elementary school as well as additions and renovations to their high school.

The community voted on a bond referendum Tuesday night for a new TK-5 elementary school and additions/renovations to the high school.

School officials said the school district had been seeing about 18 new kids being added to the school every year.

The proposed plans would include a new elementary school, giving more space for the students and staff members.

They would also include a new athletic practice facilities for the middle school and expanding special education classrooms, student services area, and creating more general classroom space in the high school.

The total cost for both projects would not exceed $37 million. If the 20-year bond would be approved, net property taxes would be impacted by $11.30 per month on a $100,000 home.