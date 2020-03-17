Sioux County Auditor’s Office encourages absentee voting for June 2 Primary Election

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections Ryan Dokter is encouraging voters to vote absentee mail for the June 2 Primary Election due to the recent concerns with coronavirus.

“Most of our election workers are in the age group that is susceptible to contracting the coronavirus, and for their safety and the safety of the public, voting an absentee ballot by mail is the best way to protect the health of everyone involved. Absentee ballot request forms can be submitted to the Auditor’s Office now and ballots will be mailed beginning May 4, 2020,” said Auditor Dokter.

Dokter said the polling locations will be open on election day but is urging the voters to use the option of mailing in an absentee ballot.

The absentee ballots must be requested in writing. They can also be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website or on the Sioux County website.

Voters can also call the Sioux County Auditor’s Office at 712-737-2216 to request an absentee ballot. Requests can be submitted immediately.

Dokter said the absentee ballot requests must be mailed to and received in the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on May 22.

Sioux County voters are reminded that for the Primary Election, they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.

The absentee voters are also reminded that they will need to provide a personal identification number (PIN) when voting absentee either in person or by mail.

The Sioux County Auditor’s Office said the pin will most likely be your Iowa driver’s license number or your Iowa non-operator number.

Dokter said if a voter doesn’t have either one of those, they should have been sent a PIN in December from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.