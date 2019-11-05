Sioux City voting for mayor, school board, city council on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Tuesday, Sioux City voters will elect a mayor, council member and four school board directors.

The race for mayor includes businesswoman, Maria Rundquist, challenging

incumbent Mayor Bob Scott.

Voters will also choose between incumbent council member Rhonda Capron and challenger Julie Schoenherr.

Six candidates are looking to fill four director seats on the Sioux City School Board. They include incumbent Miyuki Nelson, along with Julie Albert, Shaun Broyhill, Taylor Goodvin, Dan Greenwell and Monique Scarlett.

To find your polling place, click here.

Unlike general elections, polls will only be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Join us Tuesday night at 10 for the election results.