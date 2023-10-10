SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a day of voting, the final two candidates for the Sioux City City Council have been determined.

Incumbent Council Member Julie Schoenherr and Tom Murphy were the top two vote-getters, meaning they will face off on November 7, according to the unofficial results from the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office.

Schoenherr was the top vote-getter with more than 1,000 votes, or 42% of the overall vote. Meanwhile, Murphy had 762, 140 more than the third candidate, Tricia Lynn Frederick. There were 16 write-in ballots.

Candidate Percent of Vote Votes Tom Murphy 31% 762 Julie Schoenherr 42% 1006 Tricia Lynn Frederick 26% 622

According to the results, only 2,055 of the 26,234 registered voters participated in Tuesday night’s primary election. That is 7.83%.

Schoenner and Murphy will face off again in the polls on Nov. 7.

Polls closed at 8:00 p.m.