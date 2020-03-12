Sioux City native announces run for Woodbury County sheriff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City native, Chad Sheehan announced his run for sheriff of Woodbury County Thursday afternoon.

Sheehan shared that once he heard Sheriff Drew Drew decided not to run again, it was an opportunity for him to step up and to get involved.

He said he has a very unique background as a business owner of the S.A.V.E. Yourself program and that his experience will benefit Sioux City as the new law enforcement center is underway.

“I feel that a business mindset is needed moving forward. One that has responsible and efficient budgeting in mind and I think that I bring that to the table, and of course, focus on public safety,” Chad Sheehan said.

Sheehan is running for the Republican primary.

Elections are set to take place on June 2. Until then, Sheehan will be campaigning around Sioux City, sharing his views.