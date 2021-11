SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders have voted to fill three Sioux City School Board seats.

Bob Michaelson, Jan George, and Perla Alarcon-Flory have all been elected to serve as directors for the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

Winner vote tallies are listed below:

Bob Michaelson won with a total of 3,493 votes.

Jan George won with a total of 2,558 votes.

Perla Alarcon-Flory won with a total of 2,305 votes.

In total, nine people ran for the three open seats.