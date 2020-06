SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Chad Sheehan has won the primary race for Woodbury County Sheriff.

Sheehan, a private business owner that severed several years as Sioux City Police officer, was running against Todd Wieck, a major in the sheriff’s office, to be the Republican candidate for the position.

With 6298 votes reported, Sheehan won while Wieck had 4,097 votes.

There is no Democrat candidate running for sheriff.

