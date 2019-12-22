Several democrat candidates visit the Hawkeye State

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – New Jersey Senator Cory Booker attracted a crowd of about 80 during an event at The Fruited Plain Cafe in Sioux Center on Saturday.

At the event, Booker discussed his plan for Medicare for all, reducing gun violence and addressing climate change. We spoke with an attendee about what matters to them in the upcoming election.

“I feel like right now we have a president that is more interested in his ego and how he is perceived which reminds me of the things that we try to not teach,” said Sioux County voter, Dane Hibma.

And Booker isn’t the only one taking on the Hawkeye State this weekend, the closer we get to election day, the more candidates are flocking to Iowa. Senator Elizabeth Warren hosted a town hall meeting in Ottumwa, where former Vice President Joe Biden was on Saturday as well. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was in Osceola and Creston saying no town is too small for her to visit.

“You go [to] every place and meet people where they are. You don’t abandon the rural parts of our country because someone lives in the suburbs or the little town that you don’t suppose who you’re going to vote for. And you know this very well in Union County,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

On Sunday, Klobuchar will continue her trek through Siouxland. She’ll be discussing farm and agricultural around 2 p.m. at a farm in Onawa.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.