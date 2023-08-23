OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Senator Pete Ricketts of Nebraska has officially announced his campaign for the 2024 senator campaign. The former Nebraska governor was sworn in as Senator back in January after Ben Sasse vacated his seat last year.

Ricketts announced Wednesday morning that he is kicking off his campaign with a tour around the state. The tour started in North Platte at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, he then moved on to Kearney at 11 a.m. and had his last two stops in Norfolk at 2:35 p.m. and Omaha at 5 p.m.

Sen. Ricketts said in a statement he feels honored to be representing Nebraska.

“Representing my fellow Nebraskans in the Senate is an honor and privilege,” said Sen. Ricketts. “Today, our nation is on the wrong track. Washington has never been in greater need of commonsense, conservative leadership. I’m asking for Nebraskans’ support to carry on the fight for our shared values in the Senate.”

Ricketts said that part of his plan for office to to “oppose the Radical Left’s agenda, strengthen our economy, defend our freedoms, and advance the conservative principles that have made our nation great.”

This isn’t Ricketts’ first campaign for the U.S. Senate. He ran unsuccessfully as the Republican nominee against Democrat Ben Nelson in 2006.

Ricketts was appointed as a U.S. Senator on January 12, 2023, by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to fill the remainder of former Senator Sasse, who resigned to take the position as president of the University of Florida. Before serving the U.S. Senate, Ricketts served as the Nebraska governor from January 2015 through January 3, 2023, when Pill took over the role.

Additionally, Ricketts released a video announcing his campaign.