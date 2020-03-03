Senator Ernst files re-election campaign paperwork in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst filed paperwork to make her re-election campaign official on Monday.

She turned in almost 24,000 signatures with the Secretary of State in Des Moines Monday morning.

That’s more than seven times the minimum 3,337 signatures required to qualify for the ballot.

She’s qualified in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Senator Ernst will be facing off against four Democrats vying for her seat in Congress, including Michael Franken of Sioux City.

Franken filed his candidacy paperwork last week.