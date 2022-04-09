LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Republican Party (NEGOP) have nominated State Senator Mike Flood of Norfolk to serve as its nominee for the 1st Congressional District Special Election on June 28th, 2022.

NEGOP announced their nominee Saturday afternoon.

“Congratulations to Senator Mike Flood on receiving the Nebraska Republican Party’s nomination for the 1st Congressional District special election on June 28th. Mike brings broad experience both as a legislator and business owner. He is pro-life, a strong fiscal conservative, an advocate for rural Nebraska, and he will help build a better life for the next generation of Nebraskans,” said NEGOP Chairman Dan Welch.

“I’m honored to be my party’s nominee to serve our district and advance our conservative values in Congress,” said Flood. “Together, we’re going to win the May 10th primary, the June 28th special election, and the general election in November. We’re going to keep this seat red, help fire Nancy Pelosi as speaker, and restore a check on Joe Biden and his disastrous administration.”

Governor Pete Ricketts called a special election following former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation.

Flood will be running against Senator Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln who was announced earlier this week as the nominee for the Democratic party.