Sen. Joni Ernst makes stop in Sioux City during tour

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Less than a week away from the election, Sen. Joni Ernst is fighting to keep one of Iowa’s two Senate seats.

The RV tour began in Sioux City this morning. Alongside Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley, State Sen. Jim Carlin and Sen. Ted Cruz, the room was filled with Siouxlanders backing Ernst for re-election.

A family member of Ernst that was present stood up to address what she called misconceptions in political ads targeting Ernst.

“Thanks to those who are early voting and for those going to the polls, we are going to have a beautiful day on Tuesday, so make sure you’re getting out and making sure your vote counts,” said Ernst.

Today, Theresa Greenfield toured a Marion County farm as part of her “Jobs That Need To Get Done” tour across Iowa.

Latest Stories