Sen. Harris answers questions on presidential campaign at Sioux City town hall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – California Senator Kamala Harris visited a Sioux City church Friday and spoke to voters about her presidential campaign agenda for 2020.

Harris drew dozens of folks to a west side church talking about foregin policy, immigration, and healthcare plans.

She also said she’s disapointmented with President Trump and his relationshiop with Iowa farmers. Harris saying she will change things if elected in 2020.

“He has betrayed people. Lets talk about the farmers here in this great state of Iowa.He said he’d take care of them then engaged in trade policies by tweet and informed by ego,” she said.

After her speech, she answered a couple of questions from the crowd regarding mental health care and drug rehabilitation for the younger generation.