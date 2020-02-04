Sen. Grassley, Sen. Ernst, Gov. Reynolds releases statement on Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three of the most prominent lawmakers from Iowa have released a joint statement defending the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds all spoke about how the state provides a unique role to the nominating process of the country’s president through a large independent population of independent voters.

They also said that the careful deliberation of the voters helps the nomination process, even saying that the delay doesn’t harm the process.

Read the full joint statement below.