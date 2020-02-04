Sen. Grassley, Sen. Ernst, Gov. Reynolds releases statement on Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three of the most prominent lawmakers from Iowa have released a joint statement defending the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds all spoke about how the state provides a unique role to the nominating process of the country’s president through a large independent population of independent voters.
They also said that the careful deliberation of the voters helps the nomination process, even saying that the delay doesn’t harm the process.
Read the full joint statement below.
Iowa’s unique role encourages a grassroots nominating process that empowers everyday Americans, not Washington insiders or powerful billionaires. The face-to-face retail politics nature of Iowa’s caucus system also encourages dialogue between candidates and voters that makes our presidential candidates accountable for the positions they take and the records they hold.
Iowa’s large population of independent voters and its practice of careful deliberation contributes greatly to the national presidential primary and makes it the ideal state to kick off the nominating process.
Iowa’s bipartisan first-in-the-nation status helped lead to the nomination of President Obama and has the full backing of President Trump. The process is not suffering because of a short delay in knowing the final results.
Iowans and all Americans should know we have complete confidence that every last vote will be counted and every last voice will be heard.
We look forward to Iowa carrying on its bipartisan legacy of service in the presidential nominating process.