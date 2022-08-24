ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — While the Senate has been on their yearly recess, Senator Chuck Grassley has been making his 99 County Tour through Iowa.

On Wednesday morning he made a stop at Rock Rapids in Lyon County for a townhall to hear from constituents.

Grassley talked about his bills like the Cattle Price Transparency Act, but also addressed concerns about energy independence, drug overdoses, and the new additions to the IRS.

“There is a criminal division within the IRS that maybe has that requirement, but it seemed to signal that it was anybody applying,” said Grassley.

He also confirmed that he would be debating his Senate seat opponent Mike Franken on October 6.

According to the latest Des Moines Register poll, Grassley holds an 8% lead over Franken.