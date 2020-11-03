Sen. Ernst makes stop in Fighting For Iowa tour

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A pair of Republican candidates wrapped up the marathon to Election Day in Sioux City Monday night.

Sen. Joni Ernst and 4th Congressional District candidate Randy Feenstra, alongside Gov. Reynolds and other Republicans were present at Country Celebrations. At one point, Ernst, who’s looking for a second term in Washington got a call from Pres. Donald Trump.

“So I was able to put him on speaker phone. He’s always generous with his time and he was able to thank everyone here in Sioux City. Northwest Iowa, they always do it. I mean, they support their Republican candidates, they come out,” said Ernst.

Meanwhile, Democrat Theresa Greenfield held last minute events in central Iowa, Greenfield saying that it’s time for a senator from Iowa that works with other people.

