Sen. Elizabeth Warren tours Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the Iowa Caucuses now less than four months away, several 2020 hopefuls are returning to the Hawkeye State.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is touring Iowa this week. Thanks to a late surge in the polls, Warren is now neck and neck with Former Vice President Joe Biden.

During a stop in Indianola, Warren answered questions about her “Medicare for All” plan and how it would be paid for.

“You know, right now the cost estimates on Medicare for All vary by trillions and trillions of dollars, and the different revenue streams for how to fund it, there are a lot of them, so this is something I’ve been working for months and months, and it’s got just a little more work until it’s finished,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren a Democratic Presidental candidate.

Warren’s statement comes after last week’s heated presidential debate in Ohio. Where her healthcare proposal faced criticism from fellow candidates.

“Well, I’d like to see how she’s gonna pay for it. I think it’s really important that given this president has added trillions and trillions of dollars of debt that we’d be straightforward with the American people about how things are going to be paid for, it’s that simple,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar a Democratic Presidential candidate.

The next Democratic Presidential debate is scheduled for November 20 in Atlanta.

