LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer announced her plans to once again represent Nebraskans.

Fischer announced her plan Wednesday morning during a speech where she was surrounded by supporters, community leaders, and elected officials at the Nebraska State Capitol, a release said.

“Good morning and a big thank you to so many dear friends for being here today as we start this campaign,” Fischer said during her speech.

Fischer talked about her beginnings during her speech, as a member of a school board.

“Like so many Nebraskans, I started my time in public service by getting involved with a school board. I wanted to make sure our students were receiving the education they needed to be successful in the 21st century,” Fischer said. “Then I was encouraged to get involved in education and finance policy at the statewide level. Most of the time, I was the only woman in the room.”

Fischer concluded her speech by saying that Nebraska continues to keep her hopeful.

“And I’ll be honest, some weeks in Washington can be pretty depressing. But once I land at Eppley and come home every Friday, I have hope. You give me hope,” Fischer said.

Fischer currently represents Nebraska alongside former Nebraska Governor and current U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts.