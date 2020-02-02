Live Now
Sen. Amy Klobuchar visits Sioux City one last time before Iowa Caucus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Several Democratic candidates kept off the campaign trail because of the impeachment trial. Now they a couple of days left to win over voters in Iowa before the nation’s first caucus kicks off election season.

Senator Amy Klobuchar wasted no time as she raced from Capitol Hill to Sioux City Saturday afternoon. After already making campaign stops in all 99 counties the election cycle. Klobuchar addressed her stance on gun control, healthcare, and climate change.

Siouxlanders at the event said many of them are still not sure who they plan to vote for come Monday night.

“No matter who you support, show up for caucus Monday night if at all possible it is democracy at its most grassroots level it is important as the state of Iowa to show up and help pick the candidate that we want to run for president,” said Greg Guelcher of Sioux City.

Klobuchar continued her campaign in Iowa on Saturday making stops in Cedar Falls and Des Moines.

