Sen. Amy Klobuchar holds agricultural discussion in Onawa

Your Local Election HQ

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – We caught up with Senator Amy Klobuchar as she made her way through Siouxland Sunday evening.

Speaking at a farm in Monona County on Sunday, Klobuchar held an agricultural discussion addressing the many hardships currently facing the industry such as tariffs and ethanol policies.

“Our country is looking for someone that will unite us, they understand that. People understand that they aren’t going to agree with everything a president says but to have someone that is, has a track record of passing bills in a bunch of gridlocked Congress. I think that’s good,” said Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Klobuchar also traveled to Ida Grove and Cherokee Sunday night.

