SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Sioux City Wednesday night stumping for Donald Trump.

She spoke at a Team Trump Iowa MAGA event at Country Celebrations Event Center, talking about the main reason why she endorsed the former president.

“They go out and they buy themselves a pair of overalls, or go stand in the barn, or go stand in a machine shop or a manufacturing plant and try to pretend like they’re just like everybody else out there, and they’re just like you and want to ask for your vote and they want to run for office. But secretly they all think they’re a little bit better than you.

They think they’re a little bit smarter than you, they think they’re a little bit more qualified and that they’d be the best person in that job and that they should be somebody. They’re gonna look like they’re like you, but in their head and how they act and how they vote. They think they’re a little bit better than you.

I’ll tell you what, President Trump doesn’t think he’s better than anybody. He knows who he is, he’s confident in who he is. He came down a golden escalator because that’s who he is. He never pretended to be anybody else.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem