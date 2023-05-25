SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis formally announced his campaign for U.S. President Wednesday.

Two South Dakota Republican federal lawmakers have already announced their support for a different candidate.

The Hill reported on May 21 that Sen. John Thune would endorse Scott. Thune is the No. 2 Republican lawmaker in the Senate.

Sen. Mike Rounds has already announced his endorsement of Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, the Hill reported on May 18.

KELOLAND News has contacted the Republican lawmakers for comment and expects to have updates on Thursday.