Scholten, Feenstra, Ernst welcomed at Spencer townhall

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Social distancing protocols were in place tonight when three political hopefuls looking to represent northwest Iowa came together in Spencer.

Local reporters welcomed 4th District Congressional candidates: Democrat J.D. Scholten, Republican Randy Feenstra, and U.S. Senate Republican candidate Joni Ernst to the town hall discussion.

Democratic Senate challenger Theresa Greenfield was not able to attend.

The candidates were asked about their personal philosophies and how their political positions align with national politics.

Latest Stories