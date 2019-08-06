Scholten explains part of his campaign’s game plan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The newest candidate in the race for Iowa’s 4th Congressional seat believes exposure with voters will help him win in 2020.

J.D. Scholten stopped by the KCAU 9 studio to give us an inside scoop into his campaign game plan.

“My goal this time is something I like to call 70 percent. On election night, if a journalist or anyone comes to a precinct in the district and they meet 10 voters when they leave the polls. At least 7 of them have either talked to me personally, seen my RV with their own eyes, or had the chance to go to an event within a few miles of where they live,” he said.

Scholten faced off against incumbent Representative Steve King last November and lost by only three points.

Currently, Scholten is the only Democratic candidate vying for the 4th District seat.