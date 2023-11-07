SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The seat for Sioux City City Council has been claimed after a day of voting.

Incumbent Council Member Julie Schoenherr received the most votes Tuesday receiving 3,158 votes, or 50.91 % of the votes.

She beat out Tom Murphy, who earned 3,045 votes

Schoenherr and Murphy both took part in a candidate forum earlier in October sponsored by the League of Women Voters Sioux City and the Siouxland GO. They answered questions on topics of economic growth, homelessness, infrastructure, and budget cuts. Another topic was the Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant, with both agreeing it is the biggest issue for the city.

Schoenherr and Murphy received the most votes during the October 10 primary, knocking out a third candidate, Tricia Lynn Frederick.