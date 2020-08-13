S.D. State lawmaker sued by man who worked on possible campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota legislator is facing a lawsuit filed by a man who claims he was never paid for working on the lawmaker’s possible campaign for Congress.

Jaedon Kroger says state Rep. Michael Saba owes him $12,000 for work on a campaign that never came to fruition.

Saba considered challenging U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, but decided against it, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saba says he’s not liable for the claim because no agreement was reached between the parties regarding Kroger’s services and no contract exists.

