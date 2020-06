SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sen. Mike Rounds has won as the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate of South Dakota.

Rounds, an incumbent, was running against Scyller Borglum.

With 21% of the votes reported, Rounds was declared the winner with 17,107 votes. Borglum had 3,927 votes.

Rounds will run unopposed in November as there is no Democrat running for the seat.

