Rounds seeks 2nd term in virus-altered South Dakota primary

FILE – In this file image from Feb. 4, 2020, video, Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Poll workers will attempt to space voters apart Tuesday, June 1, during South Dakota’s primary election, although there’s a good chance most ballots will have already been submitted ahead of in-person voting. (Senate Television via AP, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Poll workers will attempt to space voters apart during South Dakota’s primary election, although there’s a good chance most ballots will have already been submitted ahead of in-person voting.

The secretary of state’s office has reported over 82,000 absentee ballots have already been returned, more than half the voter turnout for the last primary.

The secretary of state encouraged absentee voting in order to avoid coronavirus infections.

The results for the Democratic presidential primary won’t be much more than a statement in an all-but-decided race.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson are considered strong favorites to advance for a chance at a second term.

