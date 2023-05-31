SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the field for GOP nominee widens, candidates rush to speak with Iowa voters

One of the Republican front runners, Ron DeSantis made a stop at Port Neal Welding this morning fresh off throwing his name in the race. So far seven people have declared their candidacy with Trump at the top and the Florida Governor just behind.

DeSantis said he wants a change in Washington.

” We have a political class in this country that ignores the concerns of the American people. They put their interests over your interests,” DeSantis said.

Bob Henderson, chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party, was at the event on Wednesday.

“There’s a whole lot of difference when you meet these candidates face to face. You get to understand better, you get to their authenticity, all of those kinds of things and that is really critical to this upcoming election,” Henderson said.

After the stop in Sioux City, DeSantis made his way to Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids.

DeSantis is not the first candidate to visit Siouxland. Tim Scott and Nikki Haley have both visited Siouxland in recent months.