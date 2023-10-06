Iowa (KCAU) — Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will be in Siouxland on Monday.

As part of the “Never Back Down” Bus Tour, DeSantis will be continuing the tour in Iowa on Saturday.

The tour will start off in Polk County on Saturday with the first stop at Smokey Row Coffee in Ankeny at 9 a.m. The venue is located at 1530 SW Vintage Parkway in Ankeny. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

The next stop will be in Bloomfield at M3 Fab & Powder Coating located at 2 Bader Street. The event will start at 12:45 p.m. with doors opening at 12:15 p.m.

After Bloomfield, DeSantis will be making his way to Keosauqua for an event at 2:15 p.m. The event will be at Hotel Manning – Riverview Inn and Standard Motor Lodge located at 100 Van Buren Street. Doors open at 1:45 p.m.

Up next is Sunday’s only stop in Cedar Rapids. The event will be at Refuge City Church located at 5245 Northland Avenue NE. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 1 p.m.

DeSantis will enter Siouxland on Monday. The first stop will be at the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars. The event will start at 10 a.m. with opening at 9:30 a.m.

Later on, DeSantis will be in Storm Lake at the Cornerstone Pregnancy Resource Center located at 800 Oneida Street, Ste. 4. The Storm Lake event will kick off at 1 p.m. with doors opening at 12:30 p.m.

After these stops, DeSantis will have visited 74 of Iowa’s 99 counties.