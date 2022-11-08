SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In the race for the District 1 Iowa State Senator, Republican Rocky DeWitt has won.

DeWitt was running against Democrat Jackie Smith for the 2022 election.

Smith was elected as a state senator in 2018 for Iowa State Senate District 7. During the 2021 redistricting, the district that covered most of northern Sioux City and some rural land outside the city changed, including its number.

DeWitt serves as a Woodbury County Supervisor for the 5th District after being elected in 2016.