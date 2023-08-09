DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — While the Iowa State Fair begins its 11-day run on Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be holding her fireside chats at JR’s Southpork Ranch on the fairgrounds.

Reynolds will talk with 12 GOP presidential candidates spanning from August 10 through 12, then continuing again on August 15 and 18. The candidates include former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump and Chris Christy are not planning on taking part in the fireside chats with Reynolds.