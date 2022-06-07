SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Constitution will not be changing, according to early results on Amendment C.

Since results started first being reported at 8 p.m., the ‘No’ vote has been leading. At 10:15 p.m. with more than 60% of the precincts reporting, the ‘No’ vote was at 68% (80,971) and the ‘Yes’ vote was at 32% (37,869), according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The proposed Constitution Amendment would have changed the threshold needed for any future initiated measures or constitutional amendments that impose taxes or fees of more than $10 million. Instead of a simple majority of 51%, it would require a three-fifths vote of 60%.

Amendment C was the only item South Dakota voters could vote on regardless of party registration.

Zach Nistler, campaign spokesperson for South Dakotans for Fair Elections, said South Dakotan voters came out to protect majority rule.

“South Dakotans are paying attention. South Dakotans are listening and engaged and we trust South Dakotans to make important decisions for our state,” Nistler told KELOLAND News Tuesday night. “That is why over 60% of South Dakotans showed up to oppose Amendment C and protect our majority rule.”

Nistler said there was a broad coalition of groups and organizations opposing Amendment C.

“I think there were a lot of unanswered questions about how this would work and what it would actually affect moving forward in South Dakota,” Nistler said. “I think there was a lot of things that were confusing, which is why we tried to bring those issues to the forefront.”

Nistler said Amendment C’s defeat also makes the road easier for Medicaid Expansion, and other future possible ballot measures regarding education funding or law enforcement funding.

The group behind getting Medicaid Expansion on the November ballot, South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, sent a news release on Tuesday saying “South Dakotans are ready for Medicaid Expansion.”

Voters will decide on Constitutional Amendment D in November.

“Medicaid expansion is a great deal for South Dakota. We will bring hundreds of millions of our dollars back home, and make 40,000 of our friends and neighbors newly eligible for affordable health care,” Zach Marucs, Campaign Manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, said in a statement.

The controversial amendment was placed on the June primary election ballot by state lawmakers in 2021. It was portrayed as “taxpayer protection” by Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), while opponents called it “a power grab.”

KELOLAND News has reached out to Hansen for a statement on Amendment C. This story will be updated with any response received.

Brendan Johnson, son of former Democratic Senator Tim Johnson, posted on Twitter thanking South Dakota voters.

Johnson wrote: “In a time of unprecedented political division, people of vastly different political backgrounds showed up to defeat Amendment C. The takeaway from these results is that any attempt to upset our legacy of direct democracy will be met with extreme prejudice by voters.”