SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While the mid-term election is two months away, several Siouxland communities were at the polls Tuesday.

Here are the results of five special elections in Siouxland.

Storm Lake Community School District

Voters in the Storm Lake area voted on the school district’s $9.5 million bond, which would provide funding for the construction of a first-grade wing at the recently constructed early elementary school.

Public Measure CK

Shall the Board of Directors of the Storm Lake Community School District in the Counties of Buena Vista and Sac, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $9,950,000 to provide funds to construct, build, furnish and equip a Grade 1 addition to the early elementary school and to improve the site?

Yes no

Rock Valley Community School District

In Rock Valley, residents decided on a $21 million school bond. It will include a 2-story addition to the west side of the high school.

Public Measure TO

Shall the Board of Directors of the Rock Valley Community School District in the Counties of Sioux and Lyon, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $25,000,000 to be used together with sales tax revenue to provide funds to build, furnish and equip a high school addition to the existing facility, including a related parking lot and other site improvements; and to remodel, repair, and improve the existing facility and site?

Yes No

OABCIG Community School District

Voters in the OABCIG Community School District decided on a physical plant equipment levy extension.

Proposition OA

Shall the Board of Directors of the Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove Community School District, in the Counties of Crawford, Ida, Sac and Woodbury, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstruction, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, or each year thereafter?

Yes No

Galva–Holstein School District

Voters in the Galva-Holstein Community School District decided on a physical plant equipment levy extension.

Proposition H

Shall the Board of Directors of the Galva-HolsteinCommunity School Ditrict in the Counties of Ida, Cherokee, Buena Vista and Sac, State of for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses of buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection

interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34 per One Thousand Dollars ($ 1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2023, or each year thereafter?

Yes No

City of Odebolt

Voters in Odebolt were asked to approve a $650,000 bond for renovations and furnishings of a new city hall.

Public Measure A

Shall the City of Odebolt, in Sac County, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue general obligation bonds in an amount not exceeding $650,000 for the purpose of paying the cost, to that extent, of renovating, furnishing and equipping an existing building for use as City Hall?