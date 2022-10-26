DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Republicans swept five out of the six races in the Iowa Youth Fall Straw poll this year.

In a press release sent out by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, the office said that students in kindergarten through 12th grade were invited to vote for their preferred candidate in the races. The purpose of the poll is to serve as a learning activity to engage young people in civics discussions. According to the press release, the Iowa Youth Straw Poll has served as an indicator of how the actual election results will shape up.

On the ballot were the race for Governor, Lieutenant governor, United States Senate, and the four U.S. House Representative districts. With over 16,000 students voting, Republicans held vote margins as high 66% over Democrats. The only Democrat managing to pull out a win over their opponent was Cindy Axne, who represents Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

“I want to thank all the teachers, principals and staff that made the youth straw poll possible, but most importantly, thank you to the students who made their voices heard,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “This was hopefully a valuable, hands-on learning experience for them, and I hope all of them will continue to be a voter throughout their lives.”

Results:

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (R) 10,006 59.9%

Deidre DeJear/Eric Van Lancker (D) 5,181 31.0%

Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia (L) 1,524 9.1%

U.S. Senate Candidates

Chuck Grassley (R) 10,224 61.2%

Michael Franken (D) 6,490 38.8%

U.S. Representative Candidates District 1

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) 2,988 58.3%

Christina Bohannan (D) 2,133 41.7%

U.S. Representative Candidates District 2

Ashley Hinson (R) 2,022 66.0%

Liz Matthis (D) 1,043 34%

U.S. Representative Candidates District 3

Zach Nunn (R) 1,807 43.6%

Cindy Axne (D) 2,339 56.4%

U.S. Representative Candidates District 4

Randy Feenstra (R) 2,456 63.4%

Ryan Melton (D) 895 23.1%

Bryan Jack Holder 522 13.5%