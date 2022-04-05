LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican Nebraska governor hopeful Jim Pillen has picked Joe Kelly, a longtime career prosecutor, as his campaign running mate.

Pillen announced his choice for the ticket at the Nebraska Capitol.

Kelly is the criminal bureau chief in the Nebraska attorney general’s office. He previously worked as the U.S. attorney in Nebraska as an appointee of former President Donald Trump, overseeing federal prosecutions in the state.

Kelly also served for years as Lancaster County attorney and a chief deputy Lancaster County attorney in Lincoln. As the county’s top law enforcement officer, Kelly oversaw prosecutions of a variety of crimes.

Pillen said he recognizes Kelly as a reliably conservative leader in law enforcement.