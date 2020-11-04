Republican Dusty Johnson wins reelection to U.S. House in South Dakota’s Congressional District-at-large

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Republican Dusty Johnson has won the race for seat U.S. House Representative seat for South Dakota.

Dusty Johnston and Democrat Randy Luallin were both running for the House Representative seat.

Johnson won with 82.7% of the votes with 59% of the votes reported. Luallin had 17.3% of the votes.

Johnson made a statement following his re-election to the House of Representatives for a second term:

I am grateful for South Dakota’s trust and support. South Dakotans are honest, hard-working, and bring a lot of practical solutions to the table. Throughout my first term, those are the values I’ve strived to represent in Washington. Voters in our great state support people who get things done. I’m a workhorse and I have energy to burn. During my second-term, I’ll continue to put that energy towards policies that move America forward and better our nation. Republican candidate for U.S. House Dusty Johnson

