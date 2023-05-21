CHARLESTON, S.C. (KCAU) — U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina will be visiting Sioux City Wednesday.

Scott made his run for president official on Friday, filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring his intention to seek his party’s nomination in 2024.

Scott formed an exploratory committee last month, and has scheduled a formal announcement on Monday at Charleston Southern University, Scott’s alma mater, in his hometown of North Charleston.

While in Sioux City on Wendesday, Scott will be touring a “Christian school in Sioux City” in the morning, according to a release from his campaign. In the evening, Scott will then host a town hall in Sioux City, with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. and the event beginning at 6:30. The location of that town hall is not yet been announced.

This will be Scott’s first trip to Iowa since officially running as the Republican candidate for president.