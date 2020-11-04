Republican Ben Sasse wins Nebraska U.S. Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU/AP) – Republican incumbent Ben Sasse has won the election as the Republican candidate in the Nebraska Senate race.

Democrat Chris Janicek and Libertarian Gene Siadek were all running in this race.

According to the unofficial results, with 25% of the votes reported, Sasse won with 152,642 votes.

The opponent, Chris Janicek, had 31.6% of the votes with 77,400 votes.

Sasse beat scandal-plagued Democratic nominee Chris Janicek, who refused to leave the race even after his party disavowed him for sending sexually explicit texts about a campaign staffer.

Nebraska Democratic Party officials spent months trying to force Janicek out of the race, but state law does not allow them to remove his name from the ballot without his permission.

Sasse also bested the Nebraska Democratic Party’s preferred candidate, Preston Love Jr., who ran as a write-in candidate.

