Representative Steve King announced plans for debate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Congressman Steve King’s campaign announced he will be taking part in multiple debates to help voters in the fourth district be informed.

A debate has not set, but the campaign chairman says Representative King is looking forward to debating his opponents.

Representative King is facing five republican challengers in the primary election set for June 2.

KCAU 9 reached out to King’s primary challengers that gave us their responses:

A spokesperson for Randy Feenstra said any debate will contrast Senator Feenstra’s effective record of delivering conservative results.

A representative for Jeremy Taylor said, Jermey Taylor has been calling for debates since September and welcomes any opportunities.

Steeve Reeder’s campaign added debates are a great way for voters to see a candidate’s character in action.

KCAU 9 also reached out to fellow challenger, Bret Richards, but did not hear anything back from his campaign.