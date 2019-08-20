Rep. Steve King visits KCAU 9 Studio

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Between making stops in Iowa’s Fourth District, Rep. Steve King sat down with KCAU 9 Monday, addressing his controversial remarks and challengers for his congressional seat in the 2020 election.

“This congressional seat, this conservative fourth congressional district in Iowa it’s a strong republican seat, it’s a conservative seat and if you’re going to walk in there and think you’re going to represent these people I’m not going to make waves, guess what? You’re not going to accomplish anything either,” Iowa’s Fourth District Rep. Steve King said.

Rep. King faces three Republican challengers for this congressional seat Senator Randy Feenstra, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor and veteran Bret Richards. JD Scholten is the only Democrat to announce his run for the fourth district’s House seat.