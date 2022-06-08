DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Tuesday’s Election Night turned out to be one of the record books in Iowa.

According to a release, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that more than 356,000 Iowans participated in the June 7 primary election, according to unofficial numbers released by Pate’s office. More than 73,000 Iowans voted absentee, which is the second-highest total for a primary election in state history.

The unofficial turnout by political party was 195,355 for Republicans and 156,589 for Democrats.

Secretary Pate expressed his thanks to Iowa voters, poll workers and county election officials for ensuring a clean and smooth primary election process.

“I think it went fantastic,” Secretary Pate said. “I’ve got to compliment all the voters and our unsung heroes, those poll workers. They came through with flying colors. We saw thousands of Iowans coming out to have their voice heard and democracy in action.”

On Wednesday morning, Secretary Pate’s office selected a random precinct in all 99 counties for conducting a post-election audit. County officials will hand count every ballot in that precinct to ensure the totals match the number compiled by the vote tabulators.