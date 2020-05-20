Record number of absentee ballots returned in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The city clerk in Sioux Falls says a record number of absentee ballots have been returned ahead of the June 2 election.

The Argus Leader reports about 14,500 absentee ballots have been mailed to voters so far, and nearly 6,230 have been returned.

By comparison, there were about 6,600 absentee ballots combined cast in 2018 between the regular election and runoff election that decided the mayoral race.

City Clerk Tom Greco says the high number is the result of a decision by the Secretary of State’s Office to send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in South Dakota in late April.