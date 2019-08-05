Other candidates react to Scholten’s campaign for congressional seat

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – After J.D. Scholten announced his Democratic campaign to be the representative of Iowa’s 4th District, many on the other side of the aisle have reacted.

Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, is a Republican candidate for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, and former Republican member of the Iowa House of Representatives. He released the following statement.

It comes as no surprise that JD Scholten’s first act as a candidate is to enlist his Hollywood allies to speak for him. He is more concerned with currying favor among the California elites, New York media, and Washington insiders than he is with representing Iowa. But the race next year will not be run in the national media and won’t be won by Hollywood celebrities. The race will be won by the candidate who can speak for the voters of Iowa. JD Scholten will spend his time joining Randy Feenstra and attacking Steve King. I will continue to win the support of the grassroots who are the backbone of this state who recognize that I am the principled conservative who can beat JD Scholten next November and hold this seat for a conservative Republican and help take back the House of Representatives. Jeremy Taylor

Iowa State Senator Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, also released a statement. Feenstra is another Republican candidate trying to unseat Steve King.

Two years ago, Congressman Steve King almost handed Iowa’s 4th Congressional district to Nancy Pelosi when liberal Democrat J.D. Scholten nearly won. King’s performance last year was one reason I decided to run for Congress. The families of Iowa’s 4th District deserve an effective conservative leader who can win and ensure our voice and our values are represented in Congress. Today’s announcement that Scholten will again seek the seat further highlights the need for Iowa Republicans to nominate an effective conservative that will win in November. Our campaign has earned the support of conservative activists, elected officials and leaders across Iowa and all over America because they know I am an effective conservative that will win in November and ensure President Trump’s agenda is advanced in Congress. Randy Feenstra, Iowa State Senator

The Republican Party of Iowa issued a statement after Scholten’s announcement: